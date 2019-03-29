Detterline found guilty of 3rd degree murder
Brian Stockman
Friday, March 29, 2019
RIDGWAY, PA
After only an hour of deliberation, Harvey Leroy Detterline III was found guilty of third-degree murder by a jury of his peers in Elk County Court on Thursday. The family of the victim, Richard Hicks, said they were satisfied with the decision and the charge of murder, though they are looking towards the sentencing hearing for the final disposition of this case.
