Detterline pleads not guilty at arraignment

Harvey Leroy Detterline III, charged in the Aug. 17 homicide of Richard Hicks at the Harold Duffy Apartments in Johnsonburg, was formally arraigned in Elk County District court on Monday.

Public Defender George Daghir is the attorney for Detterline and entered not guilty pleas to all charges.

Detterline remained quiet throughout most of Monday’s hearing, speaking only to assert his plea to Elk County President Judge Richard Masson.

Detterline is charged with three felony counts of criminal homicide, two aggravated assault charges and misdemeanor charges of possession of an instrument of a crime and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

The homicide has been described as the result of a tragic “love triangle" between Detterline, Hicks and Brittany Dilley.

Hicks, the father of the then eight-month-old child of Dilley was living in the apartment with her and Detterline. As revealed in testimony, Dilley was carrying on a sexual relationship with both men leading to the homicide when Detterline attacked Hicks with a military-style fixed blade knife stabbing him three times after engaging in intimate acts with Dilley previously that night. Hicks was pronounced dead at the scene. Upon arriving on scene police arrested Detterline who confessed several times throughout the investigation.

Following the arraignment, Detterline was remanded back to Jefferson County Jail and no additional hearing dates have been scheduled at this time.