Detterline trial for Hicks homicide begins

The trial of Harvey Detterline III related to the alleged August 2018 homicide of Richard Hicks got underway on Wednesday with Senior Judge David E. Grine of Centre County overseeing the proceedings.

Thomas G. Gregory Coppolo, assistant district attorney for Elk County and the prosecutor for this case, began his opening remarks by pointing out that “the Richard Hicks case is not factually complicated.”

Hicks died on the second floor of a family unit at the Harold E. Duffy Apartments located in Johnsonburg on Water Street Extension. Hicks died from a sharp-force wound that punctured the left ventricle of his heart and lung in a manner that would have proved instantly fatal even if it had occurred in an operating room.

The knife that was used to inflict the fatal wound, as well as three other laceration and stab wounds on Hicks, belonged to Detterline. Detterline was the only person who used a weapon that evening and freely admitted stabbing Hicks to Officer Stefan Smith of the Johnsonburg Police Department, the first responder to the scene of Aug. 16. Coppolo stated that these are the facts.

In Pennsylvania, criminal homicide, the unlawful death of a human being, includes three types of murder and two types of manslaughter. Pennsylvania state laws require proof of malice to distinguish murder from manslaughter. To prove malice in a murder case, the prosecutor must show the defendant's general intent to commit an unlawful act or achieve a harmful result. A prosecutor can establish either express malice or implied malice. First-degree murder generally requires a showing of express malice, In addition, the prosecution must prove that the defendant had a specific intent to kill. In a first-degree murder case, the state may prove the defendant's deliberate intent to commit an unlawful killing by considering the defendant's actions, use of a deadly weapon, or other circumstances.

In the Detterline case, Coppolo cited the "use of a deadly weapon, namely the knife used to stab Hicks, in establishing the basis to charge Detterline with first-degree murder."

Attorney George Nejm Daghir, representing Detterline, began his opening remarks to the jury by bringing up the "absolute legal fact that as he sits in the courtroom Detterline is still considered innocent."

