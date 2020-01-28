The Diamond Perk to open Friday
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
ST. MARYS, PA
The Diamond Perk, a new coffee shop in downtown St. Marys, is opening Friday. The shop is located at 35 N. St. Marys Street inside a portion of the former Ivan’s building.
Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m-4 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Among the offerings found inside are coffee, frappes, cappuccino, hot chocolate, other beverages and homemade desserts. The Diamond Perk is owner by Scott and Carrie Taylor.
