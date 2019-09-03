Dice run to benefit those battling cancer
Tuesday, September 3, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA
Fighting cancer is a battle of a lifetime and a pair of local women are working to help ease part of the financial burden on patients and their families.
Breast cancer survivors Darlene Eckert of St. Marys and Mary Lou Zuchelli of Treasure Lake are hosting the Second Annual Breast Cancer Dice Run on September 15 in an effort to raise funds to purchase gas cards for patients residing in Elk County traveling to receive treatments.
