Dice run raises money for drug education

The Neil family of Elk County and the Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education, also known as ABATE, of Elk, Jefferson and Clearfield Counties partnered to sponsor a motorcycle dice to run in memory of their loved one, Scott. The proceeds from the event in the amount of $9,500 were donated to Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services, Inc. Angela Eckstrom, the Executive Director of ADAS Inc., was presented the check by Scott’s son, Cole Neil. “This generous donation will be used toward the fitness equipment when ADAS Inc. expands its inpatient facility. The expansion will offer the individuals served in the facility as well as the local recovering community a healthy gathering place. “Eckstrom said.

Pictured are the Neil family, members of ABATE and staff members of ADAS Inc., from left to right: Kevin Upperman-ABATE; Jeff Mohney- ABATE; Dan Walter- family; Brett Sorg- ABATE; Teri Neil- family; Bob Neil- family; Jane Gleixner- family; Larry Gleixner family; Mallory Sorg ABATE; Kerrie Neil family; Angela Eckstrom ADAS Inc.; Jayna Walter family; Angie Walter family; Maddy Neil family; Jack Neil family; Cole Neil family; and Peggy Johnston ADAS Inc.