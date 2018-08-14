Dickinson Center, Inc., celebrates 60th anniversary

Dickinson Center, Inc. is celebrating its 60th anniversary as a leader in the provision of behavioral health, intellectual and developmental disabilities and children's prevention services in rural northwestern Pennsylvania.

Formed in 1958 as the Ridgway Area Psychiatric Center, the name was changed in 1982 to honor their founder, Dr. Robert J. Dickinson, a prominent psychiatrist.

Dickinson Center now has locations in Ridgway, St. Marys, Coudersport and Bradford, with nearly 200 employees operating in Elk, Cameron, Potter, McKean, Forest, Warren, Jefferson and Clearfield counties.

William Conrad, a member of the Dickinson Center and the Journey Health boards, reflected on his long-term relationship with Dickinson Center’s leaders and Dr. Robert Dickinson. Conrad described Dr. Dickinson as well-respected and an asset to his profession. Dr. Dickinson could be credited for launching one of the first outpatient behavioral health facilities in Pennsylvania.