Dickinson Center, Inc., celebrates 60th anniversary

Photo by Brian Stockman - Pictured from left to right, Dickinson’s Controller, Leona Hoohuli; Operations Director, Jim Prosper; Elk County Commissioners, Janis Kemmer and Matt Quesenberry; Dickinson’s Executive Director, Heidi Thomas; Billing Director, Sara Mercer; and Compliance Manager, Lynne Childs.
By: 
Brian Stockman
Staff Writer
Tuesday, August 14, 2018
RIDGWAY, PA

Dickinson Center, Inc. is celebrating its 60th anniversary as a leader in the provision of behavioral health, intellectual and developmental disabilities and children's prevention services in rural northwestern Pennsylvania. 
Formed in 1958 as the Ridgway Area Psychiatric Center, the name was changed in 1982 to honor their founder, Dr. Robert J. Dickinson, a prominent psychiatrist.
Dickinson Center now has locations in Ridgway, St. Marys, Coudersport and Bradford, with nearly 200 employees operating in Elk, Cameron, Potter, McKean, Forest, Warren, Jefferson and Clearfield counties.
William Conrad, a member of the Dickinson Center and the Journey Health boards, reflected on his long-term relationship with Dickinson Center’s leaders and Dr. Robert Dickinson. Conrad described Dr. Dickinson as well-respected and an asset to his profession. Dr. Dickinson could be credited for launching one of the first outpatient behavioral health facilities in Pennsylvania.

Category: