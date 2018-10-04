Dickinson Center joins Commissioners at meeting

RIDGWAY –– A short agenda greeted the Elk County Commissioners and guests as the meeting was called to order Tuesday morning, Oct. 2, at 10 a.m.

Daniel R. Freeburg, who assumed chairmanship of the Commissioners last month, began by introducing representatives Brian Linton and Amber Luchs from the Dickinson Center, to explain a bit more about National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and the services Dickinson Center provides.

Linton described how the Employment Support Services program strives to find employment that is best suited to the individual’s abilities. Individuals are provided assistance through the entire job search process, including constructing resumes, practicing interview skills, and applying for jobs.

The support continues after being hired until the employee, employer, and employment specialist are all confident that the job can be performed independently.

Linton said, "Individuals with disabilities have many strengths and abilities that are beneficial to the community and employers in the workforce. Employers benefit from having dedicated hard working, motivated employees. Employees benefit by achieving their goal toward self-sustainability and independence."

Employment Support Services include: Job assessments, job readiness training, job development, job placement, volunteering, community-based work assessment, on-the-job training, Social Security benefits counseling and follow-along services. Services are available to all residents of Elk, Cameron, McKean and Potter counties.

Since October is National Disability Employment Awareness, after the presentation, the Commissioners proclaimed Oct. 2 "National Disability Employment Awareness Day" and presented Dickinson Center with the proclamation.

Dickinson Center will be having an "Awareness Event" on Thursday, Oct. 4 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Center, located at 43 Servidea Drive in Ridgway. The public and interested employers are all invited to attend.

