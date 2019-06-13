Dickinson utilizes grant for youth suicide prevention efforts

Recently Dickinson Center Inc. (DCI) was recently awarded a $95,381 grant from the AJ & Sigismunda Palumbo Charitable Trust in support of the organization’s Signs of Suicide Prevention Program in Elk and Cameron counties.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for individuals aged 15-34; it is the third leading cause of death for children ages 10-14 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Signs of Suicide (SOS) Prevention Program is facilitated to middle and high school students in Elk and Cameron counties.