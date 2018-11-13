Digging for dinosaurs and learning the alphabet

While studying the alphabet and the letter ‘D’ St. Marys Catholic Elementary School kindergarten students played the roles of archeologists as they went digging for dinosaur bones. After their lesson in Laura Kuntz’s class, students

received two toothpicks, their archeological tools, a napkin and a soft chocolate chip cookie. They proceeded to carefully dig the bones, or chocolate chips, from the dirt and pretended that they were from a dinosaur.

The children had a great time reviewing the letter ‘D’ and realized it wasn’t so easy to get the bones out without breaking them. Shown in the photo is Nora Bickford working on her archeological dig.