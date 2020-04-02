Diocese of Erie launches #HolyWeekAtHome initiative

In an effort to create a sense of unity and to help Christians observe some of the holiest days of the year appropriately while unable to attend church, the Diocese of Erie has launched #HolyWeekAtHome.

The campaign begins by asking people to hang greens on their front doors on Sunday, April 5, in observance of Palm Sunday.

The ideas presented by the diocesan Office of Faith Formation can be accessed at www.ErieRCD.org/HolyWeekAtHome.html. A door decoration, prayer, short video and activity are listed for each of the following days: April 5, Palm Sunday, April 9, Holy Thursday, April 10, Good Friday, April 11, Holy Saturday and April 12, Easter Sunday.

The initiative grew from a social media posting by the Oregon-based Missionaries of the Holy Spirit, whose idea to hang branches on doors to mark Palm Sunday has caught on across the country.