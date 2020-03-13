Diocese of Erie makes Sunday Mass optional to combat spread of illness

On Thursday the Diocese of Erie joined fellow dioceses from around the state in releasing Catholics from their obligation to attend Sunday Mass.

“Effective immediately, and until further notice, the Most Rev. Lawrence T. Persico, Bishop of Erie, in union with the bishops of Pennsylvania, has dispensed the faithful of the Diocese of Erie from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass. The measure is being taken in response to the onset of COVID-19,” as was stated in a press release issued by the Diocese of Erie.

The release continues, “Despite the suspension of the obligation to attend Sunday Mass, and recognizing the importance of prayer, all scheduled Masses will continue to be celebrated and remain available for those who wish to attend.”