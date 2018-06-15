Dippold named Executive Director of Stackpole-Hall Foundation

The Trustees of the Stackpole-Hall Foundation are pleased to announce that Jennifer Dippold has been hired as the Executive Director of the Foundation.

Dippold will replace William Conrad who is retiring at the end of the year.

For the past 22 years, Dippold was employed by the Dickinson Center/Journey Health Systems. Currently, she serves as the development and communications director and before that she served as children’s prevention, public relations and development director.

Dippold graduated from Lock Haven University with a bacehlor of science in elementary education and was an exchange student at Caledonian University of Scotland, Glasgow, UK.

Her community involvement includes, coordinator of the Elk County Family Resource Network Collaborative Board, member of the Advisory Board of the Elk County Community Foundation’s “Women Who Care Committee,” member of the Manufacturing Employment Education and Advancement Advisory Board (MEEA). In the past, she served as vice-chair of the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce, member of the Elk County Leadership Board, and the Benzinger Township Hospital Authority.

Dippold will join the Stackpole-Hall Foundation on August 1, and will become only the third executive director in the history of the foundation.

The Foundation was established in November of 1951 by Lyle G. Hall Sr., J. Hall Stackpole and Harrison C. Stackpole; and is now governed by a board of eleven trustees.

As of the end of 2017, the foundation has distributed more than $40 million in grants, most of which have gone to nonprofit organizations that serve the people of Elk County.

As the executive director, Dippold will be responsible for the overall management of the foundation that includes grantmaking, community planning, being an ambassador and advocate for Elk County, managing the foundation’s Summer Job Program, community problem solving and board and family support.

The trustees look forward to welcoming Jen and working with her as she guides the foundation into the future.