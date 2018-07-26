Disability and Senior Expo draws crowd

The 2018 Disability and Senior Expo was held at the Edgewood Hall in St. Marys on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and provided area residents with access to representatives from organizations from throughout the state who offer a wide variety of services for individuals of all ages.

Bob Mecca, executive director of Life and Independence For Today, remarked roughly midway through the event that he was happy with the turnout.

“I think the vendor turnout is fantastic, and it looks like we’re getting quite a few people coming through here today,” Mecca said. “I think the weather actually helped us a little bit by being a little inclement. I’m seeing a lot of people wandering through, so I’m happy with the turnout so far.”

While more than 50 vendors signed up to participate in the expo, Mecca noted that a few ended up being unable to make it.

“Unfortunately, things come up,” Mecca said. “People can’t be where they want to be sometimes. I know we had over 50 vendors sign up, so we’re really happy with that.”

According to Mecca, the vendors that did participate had something to offer for attendees of all ages.

“We have everything from the LIFT booth, of course, and ATA is here. Penn Highlands has several tables and screenings. They’re doing a lot of screenings over there. It’s awesome. We have a very wide variety,” Mecca said.

He also noted that this year’s vendors included a representative from the Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped in Philadelphia.

“We have people from all over the state here,” Mecca said. “Hopefully people come and take advantage of this because it’s not often you get this many services under one roof.”

Mecca added that LIFT is very appreciative of the committee that organizes the expo each year.

“There were people from LIFT on the committee, people from Penn Highlands Elk, the (Pa. Link to Aging and Disability Resources) as well as the Area Transportation Authority. They all helped us put this thing together and we appreciate them,” Mecca said.

The expo is also supported by Rep. Matt Gabler (R-Clearfield/Elk). While he was unable to attend this year due to being deployed overseas, a representative from his St. Marys office was present.

Victoria Stanish, constituent outreach specialist for Rep. Gabler, remarked that Gabler’s office is excited to continue partnering with LIFT to provide the annual expo for residents of Elk County and the surrounding area.

“There are a lot of vendors from all over,” Stanish said. “They have a great number of resources for the community. A lot of community members may not be aware of it, so it’s great to get that knowledge out there and have help for community residents.”

Mecca indicated that the event continues to draw positive feedback from members of the community.

“We ask every person that comes through the door to do a survey for us because we really take that seriously, and we make improvements from year to year,” Mecca said.