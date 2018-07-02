Disorderly conduct lands man in jail

A recent incident of disorderly conduct resulted in jail time for a McKees Rocks man.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge Mark S. Jacob on Saturday, William A. Loeffler Jr., of 5 Roosevelt Drive, McKees Rocks, is facing charges following an incident that occurred on Depot Street in St. Marys that evening.

On Saturday, Sgt. Peter Largey of the City of St. Marys Police Department was dispatched to 328 Depot St. at 9:33 p.m. for a report a person lying on the sidewalk. Fellow officer Christopher Smith also responded to the incident and arrived on scene first.

When Largey arrived on scene, he observed a male being belligerent by “yelling, swearing and causing a scene.”

According to Largey, that individual, later identified to be Loeffler, “was not listening to Patrolman Smith or cooperating. He appeared to be under the influence of alcohol” as Largey could “smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath, he had slurred speech” and was staggering.

After advising Loeffler several times to calm down and stop his conduct, Largey took the him into custody. After being placed in the back of a patrol car, he was given time to calm down but reportedly continued “yelling, carrying on and banging the back of the car.”

When asked for his information, Loeffler refused to comply and would only give officers a driver’s license number that came back to a female. He would not give his name or date of birth.

Officers were ultimately able to obtain his information from a woman identifying herself as his mother.

Preliminary arraignment for Loeffler was held at the office of JJacob on Saturday at 11:44 p.m. Bail was set at $10,000 monetary. Initially unable to post bail, Loeffler was confined in Elk County Prison until a bail hearing was held on Sunday at 1:20 p.m. At that time, bail was changed to unsecured.

Loeffler faces third-degree misdemeanor charges of false identification to law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct along, with a summary charge of public drunkenness and similar misconduct.

A preliminary hearing for Loeffler is scheduled to be held today at 2:45 p.m. at Jacob’s office.