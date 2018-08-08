Disorderly conduct at Q-Care results in charges for St. Marys woman

A. St. Marys woman is facing charges following an incident that occurred at Q-Care in St. Marys on Monday afternoon.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge Mark S. Jacob in St. Marys on Tuesday, Deanna Rae Wortman, 38, of 311 Pine Street, St. Marys, became unruly, requiring officers with the City of St. Marys Police Department to be dispatched to the scene.

Police were dispatched to Q-Care, located at 761 Johnsonburg Rd., at approximately 1:22 p.m. on Monday afternoon for a report of an unruly parent, identified to be Wortman, who had also struck staff.

When officers arrived on scene, Wortman was reported in a patient room with a known male. She was allegedly “loud, yelling, swearing and being belligerent.”

Wortman was advised by officers to calm down but did not. Officers tried to give her time by herself to calm down, but she did not and was provided with more warnings from officers. As her conduct continued, she exited the room and went into the hallway.

Wortman was advised that she was under arrest, as she was known to have two AOPC warrants through 59-3-02. When an officer attempted to take Wortman into custody and grab her arm, she physically resisted, tried pulling away, and then proceeded to punch the officers hand/arm, as well as her own. Wortman allegedly also disobeyed all commands to stop.

Wortman was then taken to the ground and taken into custody. However, her conduct continued and she spit blood on one of the officers.

Officers then spoke with hospital staff who reported that they had heard the disturbance. Staff members reported that they “could hear (Wortman) yelling, swearing, carrying on and causing a disturbance."

A physician’s assistant, who was identified in the affidavit only by her initials, not only confirmed the disturbance but also reported that Wortman had pushed her. Another employee, who was also only identified by their initials, also confirmed the disturbance Wortman was causing. The Director of Q-Care, who was also only identified by their initials, also confirmed the disturbance and reported that they had asked Wortman to leave several times but she refused.

As a result of Wortman’s conduct, Q-Care employees “called security, they called 911 for help, and they suspended their daily activities and treatment of patients.”

Preliminary arraignment for Wortman was held at 5 p.m. Monday evening before Magisterial District Judge Barry D. Brown. Bail was set at $25,000, unsecured.

Wortman is facing two second-degree felony charges of aggravated assault, a second-degree misdemeanor charges of resist arrest/other law enforcement, and a third-degree misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct engage in fighting.

A preliminary hearing for Wortman is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 14 before Judge Jacob.