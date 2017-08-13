District approves array of personnel actions

The St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors approved several personnel items during their recent meeting.

Among the latest personnel changes approved by the St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors are new hires, the awarding of numerous supplemental contracts, new hires of school drivers, transfer of support personnel, and a resignation.

All employment recommendations are provisional for 30 days pending receipt of Act 151, child abuse history background check, and Act 34, Pa. criminal history record, clearance documentation and pre-employment drug testing if applicable.

Wendy Bonanno of Byrnedale will be hiring a new special education teacher at SSMSE, effective Aug. 21.

Kimberly Schmader as a speech teacher at SMAHS and SSMSE effective July 12. She holds a master’s degree in speech pathology.

Additional positions have been advertised.