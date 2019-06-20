District approves personnel issues

The St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors approved several personnel items during their recent meeting.

All employment recommendations are provisional for 30 days pending receipt of Act 151, child abuse history background check, and Act 34, Pa. criminal history record, clearance documentation and pre-employment drug testing if applicable.

A transfer was approved for Daniel Vollmer as principal at Bennetts Valley and Fox Township Elementary Schools from the position of assistant principal at St. Marys Area Middle School, effective June 11. Vollmer is filling the role left vacant following Karen Lucanik’s retirement as principal at BV and Fox.

Dominic Surra was appointed as the new SMAMS assistant principal. Surra is currently a teacher at SMAHS.