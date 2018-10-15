District approves personnel items

Among the latest personnel changes approved by the St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors are new hires of personnel, awarding of numerous supplemental contracts, two resignations, and a leave of absence.

All employment recommendations are provisional for 30 days pending receipt of Act 151, clearance documentation.

The following personnel were hired:

•Shannon Field as a facilitator at St. Marys Area High School at a rate of $13.33/hour for 7.5 hours/day for five days/week, effective Sept. 4. Field holds a degree in elementary education K-6.

•Kimberly Garner as a transportation aide at Bennetts Valley Elementary School at a rate of $9/hour for five hours/day for five days/week, effective Sept. 18.

•Billie Jo Kunes as a 10-month secretary at South St. Marys Street Elementary School at a rate of $10.50/hour for eight hours/day for five days/week, effective Sept. 13.

•Amanda Hanes as a personal care aide at St. Marys Area High School at a rate of $9/hour for five hours/day for five days/week, effective Oct. 10.

•Linda Petruna as a Title 1 tutor at St. Boniface School and St. Marys Catholic Elementary School at a rate of $11.30/hour for five hours/day for five days/week, effective Oct. 1. Petruna holds a bachelors degree in business administration with a major in accounting.

Supplemental contracts were awarded to:

•Ronda Beimel as a renewed yearbook advisor at a rate of $1,000 and as renewed yearbook advisor assistant at a rate of $600.

•Julie Bish as renewed mathematics department head at a rate of $400.

•Tony Defilippi as renewed social studies department head at a rate of $400.

•Amy Sines as renewed middle school choral director at a rate of $450.

•Lena Gavazzi as renewed seventh grade assistant girls basketball coach at a rate of $1,600. This is an adjustment made from the August school board meeting agenda.

•Shad Boschert as renewed varsity boys basketball head coach at a rate of $3,197.

•Krista Dippold as a new assistant varsity cheerleading coach at a rate of $1,200.

•Christopher Gankosky as renewed marching band director at a rate of $5,185; renewed musical director at a rate of $1,436; and as renewed concert/jazz band director at a rate of $1,870.

•Daniel Hoohuli as renewed volunteer assistant varsity girls basketball coach.

•Irene McCandless as renewed varsity gymnastics head coach at a rate of $4,000.

•James Werner as a new fitness center supervisor at a rate of $10/hour.

Resignations were received from Betty Brennan, cafeteria monitor at South St. Marys Street Elementary, effective Oct. 5 and Amy Leuschel, Title 1 tutor at St. Boniface School in Kersey, effective Sept. 7.

An unpaid leave of absence was approved for Casie Buhler, a teacher at St. Marys Area Middle School from Oct. 1-25.

Volunteers were approved for SSMSE including Nancy Engelbert, Cheryl Hoffman, and Abby Sporner.