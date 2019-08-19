District approves personnel items
Monday, August 19, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA
The St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors approved several personnel items during their recent meeting.
All employment recommendations are provisional for 30 days pending receipt of Act 151, child abuse history background check, and Act 34, Pa. criminal history record, clearance documentation and pre-employment drug testing if applicable.
Among the items were new personnel hires, supplemental contracts including coaches and advisors, resignations, and more.
Category: