District approves personnel items

Among the latest personnel changes approved by the St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors are awarding of numerous supplemental contracts, new personnel hires, a resignation, and volunteers.

New personnel hires included Raymond Nero, as a transportation aide at South St. Marys Street Elementary School, at a rate of $9/hour for five hours/day for five days/week, effective Sept. 26; and Magdalen Uber as a 12-month secretary at Fox Township Elementary School, at a rate of $10.50/hour for eight hours/day, five days/week, effective Sept. 30.