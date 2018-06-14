District approves personnel items

The St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors approved several personnel items during their recent meeting.

All employment recommendations are provisional for 30 days pending receipt of Act 151, clearance documentation.

Resignations were received from middle school teachers Cherri Gigliotti and Suzanne Grumley. Both teachers served the district for more than 30 years.

Crystal Hanes was hired as a K-8 special education teacher at South St. Marys Street Elementary, effective Aug. 20. Hanes holds a bachelor of science degree in education from Clarion University, and is certified in early childhood pre-K through grade 4 and special education K-8.

Supplemental contracts were awarded to:

nSteve Bauer as senior class advisor for a renewed position at a rate of $400.

nJason Belsole as a volunteer assistant varsity cross-country coach for a renewed position.

nAaron Bowes as a second assistant junior high football coach for a renewed position at a rate of $2,144.

nEric Bridges as the varsity girls head soccer coach for a renewed position at a rate of $2,431.

nAngelita Catalone and Julie Chicola, both as a sophomore class advisors for renewed positions at a rate of $250 each.

nJohn Coudriet as a volunteer junior high football coach for a renewed position.

nBreanna Grimone as a new volunteer boys basketball assistant coach.

nLeroy Kopp as a volunteer assistant cross-country coach for a renewed position.

nAmanda Kunes as the head varsity cross-country coach for a renewed position at a rate of $1,470.

nDavid Lion as the varsity girls head tennis coach for a renewed position at a rate of $1,621.

nRona Lion as a volunteer assistant girls varsity tennis coach for a renewed position.

nRuss Micale as the varsity boys soccer head coach for a renewed position at a rate of $3,422.

nJames J. Pistner as a varsity boys soccer assistant coach for a renewed position at a rate of $1,688.

nJason Ryan as a junior high second assistant football coach for a renewed position split with James Werner at a rate of $882.

nJames Werner as a junior high second assistant football coach for a renewed position split with Jason Ryan at a rate of $882.

nJennifer Tamburlin as freshman class advisor for a renewed position at a rate of $250; as the varsity dance team coach for a renewed position at a rate of $1,615; and as the middle school dance team head coach for a renewed position of $420.

nThomas Werner as a junior high second assistant football coach for a renewed position at a rate of $1,764

nCathy Zimmerman as freshman class advisor for a renewed position at a rate of $250.

For the extended 2017-18 school year the following personnel are on staff: special education teachers Laura Auman, Nikki Meyer, Ashley Sheller and Deanna Thompson; personal care and transportation aides, Sam Atwell, Carla Cannon, Stacy Dent, Crystal Garthwaite, Linda Glass, Julie Hart, Karen Horner, Kathy Kunes, JoDee Nearing, Rachel Nester, JoAnn Piccirillo, Amanda Poirer, Courtney Rieger, and Louise Samick.

The board also approved the annual confidential personnel salary increases to follow Act 93 agreement beginning with the 2018-19 school year.