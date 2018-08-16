District approves personnel items

A large number of personnel items including new hires, resignations, new coaches and more were approved during Monday’s St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors meeting.

All employment recommendations are provisional for 30 days pending receipt of Act 151, clearance documentation.

New hires include:

-Jessie Zameroski as a school psychologist. Zameroski holds a master of science and is certified as a school psychologist for Pre-K-grade 12. He attended Penn State and Edinboro universities. He was a former school psychologist at Punxsutawney and Brookville school districts.

-Gregory Carpenter as a special education teacher at St. Marys Area Middle School. Carpenter holds a masters of education and is certified in special education for Pre-K-grade 12, elementary from Pre-K-grade 6, English from grades 7-12, family-consumer science from Pre-K-grade 12, and principal for Pre-K-grade 12. He attended Prescott College and the University of Phoenix. Carpenter was a former special education teacher at Ridgway Area middle and high schools and was a teacher at Abraxas.

-Cortney Foote as a music teacher at SSMSE, Fox Township, and Bennetts Valley elementary schools, effective Aug. 20. She holds a bachelor of science degree in education from Indiana University.

-Candace Lecker as a long-term substitute teacher at SSMSE effective Aug. 20. She holds a bachelor of science degree in education from Shippensburg University and is certified in elementary K-6, and mid-level math and science grades 6-9.

-Deric Luvaas as a Title 1 tutor at a rate of $13.33/hour at SSMSE, effective Aug. 23. He holds a bachelor of science degree and is certified in elementary and early childhood grade K-4.

-Katelyn Reed as a long-term substitute teacher at SSMSE effective Aug. 20. She holds a masters of education from Clarion University and is certified in elementary K-6, early childhood newborn-age 3, and reading specialist Pre-K-grade 12.

-Jenna Zimmerman as a school nurse at SSMSE, effective Aug. 27. She holds a BSN in nursing from Eastern University and is certified as a school nurse Pre-K-grade 12. Zimmerman was formerly a registered nurse at Penn Highlands Elk, a substitute nurse in the Johnsonburg School District, and as a nursing administrator at Helpmates.

-Amy Donachy as a Title 1 tutor at a rate of $11.30/hour at St. Boniface School in Kersey, effective Aug. 23. She holds an associate degree in child development.

-Christine Ackley and Laura Gorman as cafeteria aides at a rate of $9/hour for 2.5 hours/day at St. Marys Area Middle School, effective Aug. 23

For more, see the print edition of today's Daily Press.