District approves personnel items

The St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors approved several personnel items during their recent meeting.

Among the latest personnel changes approved by the St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors are awarding of numerous supplemental contracts, new hires of school drivers, a resignation, and transfer of support personnel.

All employment recommendations are provisional for 30 days pending receipt of Act 151, clearance documentation.

Supplemental contracts were awarded to:

•Robert Bauer, new varsity golf volunteer.

•Christopher Gankosky, new middle school band director, at a rate of $1,640.50.

•Michelle Jackson, senior class advisor renewal at a rate of $500, DECA advisor renewal at a rate of $500, and business education department head renewal at a rate of $400.

•Vicki Johnson, new varsity girls soccer assistant, $600 rate to be split with Doug McAnany.

•Dawn Erich, middle school yearbook advisor renewal at a rate of $400.

•Beth Penn, middle school yearbook advisor renewal at a rate of $400.

•Dana Smith, middle school yearbook advisor renewal at a rate of $400.

•Kristie Schroeder, new pool advisor, at a rate of $15/hour.

•Jasmine Watkavitch, assistant cheerleading coach renewal at a rate of $1,260.

•Adam Brooks, high school chorus director renewal at a rate of $750 and as musical-vocal director renewal at a rate of $1,200.

•Mary Kay Candler, South St. Marys Street yearbook advisor renewal at a rate of $276.

•Michele Tripodi, science department head renewal at a rate of $400.

Amy Sorg and Nicole Villella were hired as health aide substitutes for all schools for the 2018-19 school year.

The following school vehicle drivers were approved for Muccio School Transportation: John Cribbs, Patricia Pasquinelli, Stephen Dybowski, Jenny Novak, Raymond Allegretto, and Melissa Myers and Mark Ingram for Ingram Contracting.

Resignation was received from Amy Leuschel as a Title 1 tutor at St. Boniface School, effective Sept. 8.

Melanie Pesce, district nurse, had her hours changed from 7.5 hours/day for three days/week to 5.5 hours/day for five days/week. This was effective Aug. 23.

Susan Renaud was approved as a volunteer at SSMSE.