District Governor Visits Rotary

This week District Governor Dan Bennett visited the St. Marys Rotary Club. Bennett was joined by District Governor Elect Swan Stull. The District Governor talked about Rotary, and had the opportunity to see and learn about the many projects the club has been involved in, and completed in town. Pictured with this year’s Rotary banner from left to right are District Governor Dan Bennett, St. Marys Rotary President Betty Kruger, and District Governor-Elect Swan Stull.