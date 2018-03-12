District looking to ramp up security efforts

The St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors next week will review a proposal for comprehensive threat and vulnerability studies for each of the district's schools.

"We're looking at moving to the next level," said Superintendent Brian Toth.

The proposal, from Standing Stone Consulting Inc. based in Huntingdon, will include 500 hours into assessing the buildings and security, where improvements are needed and a technology review.

"Standing Stone will look at the security of our buildings very critically," Toth noted.

According to Toth, the district contacted the company following February's deadly school shooting in Florida.

The in-depth analysis includes safety, security, emergency response consulting, planning and training. Other areas which may be covered are policy and procedure review, drills and exercises, security architectural engineering design, technical systems assessments and recommendations, peer review and procurement assistance.

Payment for the service will be divided over two budget years.

According to Toth, the district met with the company in August to help with a security plan.