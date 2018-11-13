District plan highlights, safety funding among topics at meeting

The St. Marys Area School District is allocating recently received grant money toward mental health assistance for students.

The $25,000 in funding comes from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency Safe Schools Grant, a federally funded program.

During Monday’s regular board meeting Superintendent Brian Toth explained in the past, the district received grant money from the state’s portion of funding from this program, however, 2018 was the first year in five years they have not received their allocation from the state.

Toth emphasized this year, despite the state increasing their allocation to school district’s as part of the program, no school in the Intermediate Unit 9 received funding from the state.

Jim Wortman, assistant superintendent, offered a presentation featuring highlights of the district’s comprehensive plan to be implemented on July 1, 2019 and taking effect until June 30, 2022.

Details about the plan are available on the school district’s website, www.smasd.org. and are available for public review until Nov. 30. After this date the district will submit the report to the state.

