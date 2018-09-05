Domestic dispute leads to charges against St. Marys man

A St. Marys man is facing charges after allegedly pointing a loaded gun at a woman and threatening to kill her during a domestic dispute that occurred over the weekend.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge Mark S. Jacob of St. Marys on Sunday, Michael Lee Overly, 40, of 144 Blair Road, St. Marys, was taken into custody following the incident, which occurred on Sunday afternoon.

At 12:53 p.m., officers with the City of St. Marys Police Department were dispatched to 144 Blair Rd. for an unknown situation. Elk County Control advised that a male had called and said his daughter had texted him saying to call the police and send them to that location.

Upon arriving on scene, officers spoke with a victim identified in the affidavit only by the initials “M. N.,” who met them outside the residence. She told officers that Overly had allegedly pointed a gun at her and her children while they were in a domestic dispute.

Officers were able to locate Overly and place him into custody.

According to the affidavit, M. N. told officers that Overly had pushed her up the stairs of the residence and into her bedroom, with a minor child following them into the room. M. N. alleged that Overly “started screaming at her and was loading a gun while he was yelling.” Overly also reportedly “stated he was going to ‘kill her’ while holding the gun and yelling at her.”

M. N. stated that she “felt that she was in fear of her life and in fear for the wellbeing of the kids’ lives as well,” and she discretely texted her father and asked him to call police.

Officers located a semi-automatic rifle in the bedroom, and ammunition was found under clothes in the same room. Another 22-caliber rifle was reportedly found in the laundry room of the house, having reportedly been placed there by Overly during a previous argument earlier in the day.

During an interview with police, Overly reportedly stated “that he had the gun in his hands while he was arguing with M. N. and said some things he shouldn’t have.”

Preliminary arraignment for Overly was held before Judger Jacob at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

He is facing a second-degree misdemeanor charge of simple assault, a summary charge of harassment - subject other to physical contact, a first-degree charge of terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another and two second-degree misdemeanor charges of recklessly endangering another person.

Bail was set at $15,000 monetary. Unable to post bail, Overly was confined at Elk County Prison.

A preliminary hearing for Overly is scheduled at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 11 before Judge Jacob.