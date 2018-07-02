Domestic dispute leads to charges for St. Marys woman

A domestic dispute has resulted in charges being filed against a St. Marys woman.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge Mark S. Jacob on Friday, Roni Lea Bowley, 36, of 543 Townview Road, St. Marys, is facing multiple charges following an incident that occurred at a private residence on West Creed Road on June 6 involving an assault and verbal threats.

At 4:47 p.m. on June 6, City of St. Marys Police were dispatched to a West Creek Road residence. Upon arriving on scene at 4:55 p.m., they found Bowley, who was also identified in the affidavit as “Roni Sherman,” standing in the driveway yelling back and forth with an individual identified only by the initials M.S., who was reportedly her former live-in boyfriend.

M.S. allegedly told officers that Bowley had entered his house and confronted his current live-in girlfriend, identified only by the initials J.C., and punched her four times on the side of her face while her two minor children were within hearing distance of the conflict.

At approximately 5 p.m., Harshbarger entered the residence and made contact with J.C., who confirmed that Bowley had “walked in without knocking and started to yell at her.” Bowley then allegedly “struck her in the right side of her face and threatened her.”

Bowley was told to “depart from the property and to stay away from that residence as she no longer lived there.” She reportedly left without further incident.

On June 8, M.S. and J.C. provided written accounts of the incident, and J.C. also provided a copy of emergency room medical treatment records related to the incident totaling $2,102.

Bowley is facing a first-degree felony charge of burglary; four second-degree misdemeanor charges of simple assault; a third-degree misdemeanor charge of defiant trespass and a summary charge of harassment.

A preliminary hearing for Bowley is scheduled for 1 p.m. on July 31 before Jacob.