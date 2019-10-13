Domestic Violence Awareness Month observed in October

Throughout October, national and local organizations are working to educate the public about how to prevent and reduce incidents as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Among them is Citizens Against Physical, Sexual and Emotional Abuse, Inc (CAPSEA), based in Ridgway.

CAPSEA exists to deal with the problems and concerns of all abuse and serious crimes victims in Elk and Cameron counties. They are committed to providing confidential ongoing services to victims.

“Abuse happens 24/7, 365 days per year,” said Billie Jo Weyant, CAPSEA executive director. “If you or someone you know is in an abusive situation please contact CAPSEA, Inc. and we will provide confidential crisis counseling, support and related services 24 hours a day, plus an emergency shelter.”