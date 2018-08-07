Dominon Energy donates to Penfield VFD

Penfield Volunteer Fire Chief Shawn Agosti, on left, and Deputy Chief Ray Himes, on right, accept a check from Dominion Energy Transmission Operations Supervisor Joe Sadowski. The $5,000 grant from the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation will allow the volunteer fire department to expand its facility which currently is not able to sufficiently house its equipment. Penfield VFD, which consists of 30 volunteers, serves Huston Township.