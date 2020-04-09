Domtar donates PPE to Penn Highlands Healthcare

DuBOIS - Domtar Corporation made a donation of 27 PAPRs to Penn Highlands Healthcare to help doctors, nurses and other staff prepare to provide care for COVID-19 patients.

PAPRs are powered air purifying respirators, and t. They are used in hospitals by staff who work with patients with confirmed or suspected illnesses that can be spread through the air. One such illness is, such as COVID-19.

“We are so appreciative of Domtar’s very generous donation,” Cloyd Geedey, Vice President of Supply Chain Management for Penn Highlands Healthcare, said. “They and their employees have stepped up for Penn Highlands and the communities we serve. It is truly a kind gesture from the company and its employees.”

Domtar, which operates a paper mill in Johnsonburg and a converting center in DuBois, designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide variety of pulp, paper and personal care products. It is the largest manufacturer of uncoated freesheet paper in North America, and one of the largest manufacturers of pulp in the world with another 12 pulp and paper mills and 10 paper converting facilities throughout the U.S. and Canada.