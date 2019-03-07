Domtar supports One School One Book project

Employees of Domtar Corp. visited two local elementary schools on Thursday thanks to the company’s donation of over 200 books to kick off the One School One Book project.

Each family receives a complimentary book as part of the project, which students are encouraged to take home and complete activities with their families.

Over the next month, students and teachers at Fox Township and Bennetts Valley elementary schools will all be reading the same book, “A Boy Called Bat” by Elana K. Arnold.

“This is the first time getting outside help from a company for the project,” said Lori Jordan, elementary school librarian at Fox Twp., Bennetts Valley and South St. Marys Street schools.

This is the second year for the project at the schools.

During a special assembly at each school, the Johnsonburg paper mill employee volunteers dressed as super Domtar heroes with a special superpower of being able to provide books to children. They also presented information about the company.

