Donahue excelling in orthopedic field

St. Marys native Kelly Donahue, PA-C, has been nationally recognized for earning a specialty credential from the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

The credential, known as a Certificate of Added Qualifications was earned in the field of orthopedic surgery.

This distinction is earned by meeting licensure, education and experience requirements and then passing a national exam in the specialty.

Donahue is currently employed by the Office of Orthopaedic Medicine and Surgery in Washington, D.C.

She is one of 15 PAs within the DMV, an area consisting of Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia, to earn a CAQ in orthopedic surgery since the program's inception in 2011.

“Certified PAs who earn the CAQ demonstrate a strong commitment to lifelong learning and attention to evolving medical advancements in their area of practice,” says Dawn Morton-Rias, Ed.D, PA-C, president and CEO of NCCPA, in a press release. “Not only have they maintained certification through continuing medical education programs and assessments throughout their careers, they have pursued and been awarded this additional credential that attests to their knowledge and skills in their specialty.”

Donahue’s areas of expertise include sports medicine, knee and shoulder injuries, general orthopedics, and sport-specific rehabilitation.

Kelly is the daughter of Brian and Sharon Donahue of St. Marys and completed her undergraduate degree in athletic training at Duquesne University in 2004.

