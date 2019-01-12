Donation to help revamp Big Brothers Big Sisters

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Jefferson, Elk and McKean counties recently received a donation of $4,000 from Stifel - O’Leary Piccolo Wealth Management Group.

For the past four years the company has chosen a local charity to present a donation to on behalf of their clients.

“BBBS is actively working toward re-inventing the program in Elk County and if we can help facilitate that, all the better,” said Rob O’Leary, senior vice-president.

BBBS has been serving Elk County for 17 years. The program currently has 32 matches in the three-county area.

For more on this story, see today's print edition of The Daily Press.