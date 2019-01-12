Donation to help revamp Big Brothers Big Sisters

Photo by Amy Cherry – In the back row, shown from left to right, is Jocelyn Hamilton Bash, Leadership Elk County, Sherrie Ferragine, Cathy Meholic, Thomas Launer, Robert O’Leary, and John Piccolo, all Stifel employees. Bonnie Skellen, big sister, Madison Vogt, little sister, and Liz Baldwin, of Stifel, are shown in the front row.
Amy Cherry
ST. MARYS, PA

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Jefferson, Elk and McKean counties recently received a donation of $4,000 from Stifel - O’Leary Piccolo Wealth Management Group.
For the past four years the company has chosen a local charity to present a donation to on behalf of their clients.
“BBBS is actively working toward re-inventing the program in Elk County and if we can help facilitate that, all the better,” said Rob O’Leary, senior vice-president.
BBBS has been serving Elk County for 17 years. The program currently has 32 matches in the three-county area.

