Donation made to St. Marys Public Library

Paul Sherry recently made a donation to the St. Marys Public Library. Sherry utilizes the different aspects of the library several times each month. He most enjoys using the computer, taking out magazines and books and borrowing movies. Sherry is excited that the local library continues to offer resources for people of all ages. He is hoping to help the library be able to continue to provide a wide variety of books, software, movies and activities for the public. The St. Marys Public Library wishes to express their gratitude to Paul Sherry for his donation. Pictured, from left, are Leslie Swope, St. Marys Public Library director; Paul Sherry; Priscila Gerg, Oak Manor; Jeff Knight; and Ernie Kronenwetter, Oak Manor.