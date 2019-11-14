Donations being sought for Christmas Day Dinner

Organizers of the St. Marys Christmas Day Dinner 2019 are seeking donations for this year’s event.

In September, Ed Schlimm stepped forward to organize the event after the death of Vada Liptak, who founded and organized the event in St. Marys for the past 24 years.

Those interested in donating turkeys, hams, or cakes for dessert should contact Alice at 834-2787.

Those interested in attending should call-in their reservation to Carol at 781-7401 on or before December 17.

Monetary donations are being accepted any time of year by mailing a check to CNB Bank, 133 Washington St., St. Marys, PA 15857 c/o St. Marys Area Christmas Day Dinner.

Volunteers interested in assisting with the event should contact Ed at 594-8063.