Donations fund purchase of SMASD patrol car

Recently the following businesses donated funds for St. Marys Area School District to purchase a marked patrol car from the City of St. Marys. Blue Water Thermal Solutions, St. Marys Auto Body, Buerk’s Septic Service, Metco Industries, City of St. Marys, Steve’s Lawnmower Repair, Sinterfire Inc. and Elk County Ammo and Arms. The patrol car will be used by school police officers to patrol around district schools, enabling officers to get from one school to another quickly in the event of an emergency, sporting events, student home visits with respect to truancy, traffic enforcement, all while providing a visible deterrent to crime.

Pictured above from left to right, Dr. Brian Toth, SMASD superintendent; Sandy Buerk, St. Marys Auto Body; John Lovett, SMASD police officer; Mark Rupprecht, Elk County Ammo and Arms; Jason Ehrensberger, Bluewater Thermal Solutions; Dr. James Wortman, SMASD assistant superintendent; Darren Burford, SMASD police officer; Chief Thomas Nicklas, City of St. Marys Police; Rod Brennan, Metco Industries; John Buerk, Buerk’s Septic Service; Jazmin Reynolds, St. Marys High School Student Council; Shane Buerk, Buerk’s Septic Service; and Amy Brennan, Sinterfire Inc. Missing from the photograph is Steve Chicola of Steve’s Lawnmower Repair.