Donors aid single mother in need

Team Spartan founder and retired U.S Marine Sgt. Major Todd Parisi said he was touched by the story of Kathryn Burger, 24, of St. Marys as a young, single mother raising two children without the help of her parents and grandparents, all of whom are deceased.

The Team Spartan Youth Group presented a vehicle Tuesday evening to a local single mother of two in an effort to pay it forward.

After Burger's vehicle died she often walked to work at The Moose Club in downtown St. Marys and found herself asking friends for rides to doctor appointments for her children, Angelina Burger, 5, and Dominick Herbstritt, 1.

Among the most notable donors was Chris Pistner of Pistner's Auto Shop in St. Marys who provided a $3,500 discount on a 2008 Ford Fusion.