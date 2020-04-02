Donors urged to continue donating blood

The pinch of the needle being placed in your vein lasts less than two seconds, with the actual donation only takes on average between 8-15 minutes. The whole process from screening to walking out the door takes well under an hour. In under an hour you can save someone's life and you get cookies too. Schedule your appointment today.

The Community Blood Bank is urging donors to continue to turn out in force amid COVID-19 pandemic. As the exclusive local blood supplier to Penn Highlands Elk, as well as DuBois, Clearfield, and Brookville, it is imperative a steady turnout of blood donors continue to sustain an adequate supply of blood products for the local hospitals.