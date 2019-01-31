Dr. Cienciva visits Junior Shooting Club

The American Legion Post 103 Junior Shooting Club recently hosted Dr. Cienciva as guest speaker. She provided the club with a presentation on Lyme Disease. Her program covered the disease’s origin, prevalence, symptoms, effects, treatment, and most importantly preventative measures that can be taken to avoid contracting the disease.

“Dr. Cienciva’s program was so very relevant to the populous of this region. She provided vital information to our students, who for the most part spend a great deal of time engaged in outdoor sporting activities. This disease can be deadly if left untreated, and it’s so common in this area. We certainly thank her for her time and interest in our organization,” said Stephen Bagley, program director.

Pictured are, front row, from left, Mara Lecker, Luke Gutowski, Westin Nicklas, Konner Horchen, Dallan Piccirillo, Jackson Showalter and Katie Krull; and back row, Coach Jesse Groll, Coach Josh Shelander, Stephen Rupprecht, Zach Mosier, Dr. Cienciva, Zane Wonderly, Collin Kline, Coach Don Schatz and Director Stephen Bagley.