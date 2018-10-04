Drag race donates to and thanks CAP

The St. Marys Municipal Airport drag race organizers, Tom and Jay Catalone along with airport manager Matt Box and his invaluable administrative assistant, Amy Anderson, presented Civil Air Patrol Composite Squadron 507 with a check in appreciation for their support to this year’s three race events. The squadron was primarily there to help park cars but also served up refreshments.

Officers and VIP’s at the presentation were, left to right, 2nd Lt. Andrew Kneidel, Officer Lathy Blake, 1st Lt. Jim Weichman, Cmdr. 1st Lt. Solomon Reffo, Tom Catalone, Airport Administrative Assistant Amy Anderson, Airport Manager Matt Box, Jay Catalone, Capt. Faisal El-Awar, 2nd Lt. Joy Reffo and the cadets of Squadron 507.