Drag race series begins Sunday

Racers are revving up their engines for the 2019 debut of the Annual Drag Races taking place at the St. Marys Municipal Airport on Sunday.

Enjoy a day with dad by celebrating Father’s Day at the races. New this year is an extended race time from noon-6 p.m. Organizers have also added a fourth race to the series with events scheduled for June 16, July 28, Aug. 18 and Sept. 22.

Gates open at 10 a.m., and in case of inclement weather the race will be bumped back to the next weekend.

Admission options include a standard gate fee, a car load of five people, or a separate fee for racers.