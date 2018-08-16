Drag Races Committee donates to St. Marys Airport

St. Marys Airport Drag Races Committee members presented the St. Marys Airport Authority with a check for $10,000 from proceeds of the second drag race, held July 29, as a fundraiser for the St. Marys Municipal Airport and in memory of Dr. Maurus Sorg, a former airport board member. Monies raised by the drag races will be used to improve the infrastructure of the airport. The final drag race event of the year is taking place Sunday, Aug. 26. Visit the group’s Facebook page at “St. Marys Airport Drag Races” for additional information.