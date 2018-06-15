Drag racing returns to St. Marys Sunday

For the first time since 2008, the runway at St. Marys Airport will feature more than just aircraft activity, when drag racing returns to the facility this weekend.

Sunday’s races are the first of three scheduled for this summer. Gates will open at 11 a.m., with racing taking place from 1-5 p.m.

According to Amy Anderson, administrative assistant at the airport, the facility has put in a yearly request to the PennDOT Bureau of Aviation regarding holding drag races.

“This year they asked us for more information. We continued to communicate back and forth with constant requested information and were approved,” Anderson said.

A public group called “St. Marys Airport Drag Races” was created on Facebook in conjunction with the event and lists the event rules and other important information for participants. Details on registration fees as well as the cost of admission can also be found on Facebook.

Eligible vehicles include licensed cars, trucks and motorcycles. While Anderson noted that there may be some snowmobiles, four wheelers and side-by-sides are prohibited.