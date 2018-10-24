Driver under influence of drugs in double fatal crash

A Reynoldsville driver was found under the influence of a “lethal” amount of drugs following a two-vehicle crash that claimed the lives of both drivers, including a local off-duty police officer, Patrick Straub, 33, of Kersey.

Toxicology report information released by Jefferson County Coroner Brenda Shumaker show Corey Alan Williams, 32, of Reynoldsville, had a very high level of impairment at the time of the crash.

“He had a very, very high level of methamphetamine and amphetamines in his system,” Shumaker said. “This could cause symptoms of irrational behavior, restlessness, confusion, hallucinations, circulatory collapse and convulsions. He was beyond that level.”

The double-fatal crash occurred on Sept. 17 at 7:10 p.m. along state Route 219 in Washington Township, Jefferson County.

