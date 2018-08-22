Drug charges filed against St. Marys man

An investigation into potential drug activity resulted in charges being filed against a St. Marys man earlier this month.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge Mark S. Jacob in St. Marys Tuesday, Theodore M. Carlson, 22, of 409 1/2 Rightmeyer Street, St. Marys, is facing charges following a drug investigation at his residence on Aug. 1.

At approximately 7 p.m. on that date, officers with the City of St. Marys Police Department arrived at the residence and spoke with a female resident, who was not identified in the affidavit. Officers were informed that Carlson left prior to their arrival.

When Carlson returned home, officers explained to him concerns they had about potential drug activity occurring within the residence. Throughout that conversation, Carlson invited officers inside, at which point drug paraphernalia was reportedly observed.

Carlson and the female resident provided officers with consent to search the residence. As a result of that search the following items were allegedly located: empty stamp bags of heroin, several pieces of burnt aluminum foil, two digital scales, approximately 20 grams of marijuana, pen tubes, a marijuana pipe and glass tubes.

Carlson reportedly acknowledged all the items as belonging to him.

Carlson is facing an ungraded misdemeanor charges of marijuana – small amount for personal use and two ungraded misdemeanor charges of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

A preliminary hearing for Carlson is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 9 before Judge Jacob.