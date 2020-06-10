DuBois Bucks to allow fans, still follow Covid-19 guidelines

With today's release of guidelines, Guidance for All Sports Permitted to Operate

During the COVID-19 Disaster Emergency to Ensure the Safety and Health of Employees,

Athletes and the Public, by the Governor's office, management of the DuBois Bucks team

announced that a limited number of spectators will be able to attend home games effective

starting this Friday in time for the home opener against the Butler Bluesox.

The home slate for the Bucks starts this Friday night with a 9-inning game against the Butler

Bluesox with first-pitch set for 7 p.m. Tickets are available for a pre-sale on

duboisbucks.com/store

"We're encouraging any family and friends of either team, and the general public, to purchase

tickets ahead of time to ensure we can admit you into the stadium", said Amanda Rosman,

General Manager for the DuBois Bucks. "Fans can purchase tickets at the front gate on Friday

night, but seating capacity will be limited to comply with the guidelines set by the state."

The front gate will open 60-minutes before the first pitch at 6 p.m.

The second home date for the Bucks will be this Saturday with a double-header match-up

against the Butler Ironbucks. Game 1 is set for 1 p.m at Stern Family Field at the DuBois City

Park. No admission tickets are required for either game on Saturday. The second game will

start 30-minutes after the completion of Game 1 to allow a break for the players and to disinfect

the seating areas, per the PA Guidance for All Sports policy.

The home opener this Friday will be live-streamed free of charge. The live-stream will be

available to view at duboisbucks.com/stream

For the latest on home and away games, bookmark the official schedule page of the DuBois

Bucks at duboisbucks.com/schedule