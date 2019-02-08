DuBois Dream visit Boys & Girls Club

Members of the DuBois Dream visited the Boys & Girls Club of St. Marys on Thursday evening, and a number of area youngsters took part in the event. Not only did the players show off their own basketball skills, but they also helped teach the young club members how to improve their own skills. The event was held from 5:30-7 p.m. and open to youngsters throughout Elk County who are in kindergarten through 12th grade.