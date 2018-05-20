DuBois store, apartments damaged in fire

DuBOIS – A DuBois business and multiple apartments were damaged over the weekend in a structure fire along West Long Avenue.

According to reports, a fire broke out shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday at Mike’s Lock and Hardware store located at 322 West Long Ave., DuBois.

The fire “originated inside Mike’s Lock and Hardware located on the first floor” on Saturday, May 19 at approximately 9:52 a.m., according to a report filed by Corporal Greg Agosti, a Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal.

“Flames spread to the second and third floor displacing multiple residents of various apartments,” the report said. “Several residents escaped via the fire escape. One man was rescued by the city fire department’s ladder truck from the roof of the building.”

Police report that three tenants and two firefighters were treated at Penn Highlands DuBois for minor injuries and subsequently released.

The report described the fire as having caused “significant damage,” which is estimated at more that $500,000. The storefront tenant is listed as Michael C. Rudzinski of DuBois and the building owner as John Shuttleworth of Reynoldsville.

Agosti, along with members of the DuBois City Police and DuBois City Fire Department, are investigating the cause of the fire.